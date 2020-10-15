Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of Z opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,387 shares of company stock worth $194,374,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

