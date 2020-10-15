Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 raised Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Zillow Group stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

