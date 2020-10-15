Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.07. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

