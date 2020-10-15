Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $540.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,725,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

