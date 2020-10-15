Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -312.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,019 shares of company stock worth $3,174,674. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zynga by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zynga by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

