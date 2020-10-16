$0.01 EPS Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,846. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.67.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

