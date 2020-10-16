1,788 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

