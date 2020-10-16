36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Live Current Media (NASDAQ:LIVC) Financial Analysis

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $94.17 million 1.13 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 36Kr and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83% Live Current Media N/A 128.81% 111.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Current Media beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.