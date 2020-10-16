51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Get 51job alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOBS. TheStreet cut 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

JOBS opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $3,846,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in 51job by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 51job by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.