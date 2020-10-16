783 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

