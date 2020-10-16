AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.53 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AACAY. Citigroup cut AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.