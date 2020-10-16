Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

