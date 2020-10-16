AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

