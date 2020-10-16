Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADMLF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.