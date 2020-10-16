AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of DWMC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.