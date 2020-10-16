AES Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1433 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

AES has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.