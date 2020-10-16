Alastair Bruce Acquires 4,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) insider Alastair Bruce acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,040 ($45,779.98).

ICGT opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 814.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.21. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,015 ($13.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L) Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

