Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

