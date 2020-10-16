Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,264.77 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,264.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,119.36.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Alex Miller acquired 200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,145.36.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$30.57 and a 1-year high of C$47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.13%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

