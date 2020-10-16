Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 6,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,031. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

