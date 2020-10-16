Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,153,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $36,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,081 shares of company stock worth $1,621,159 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

