Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Sells $1,481,088.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,481,088.00.

Alison Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,827,534.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00.

ALLO opened at $39.57 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

