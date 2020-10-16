Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

