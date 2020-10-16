Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 13,083 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $230.15 billion, a PE ratio of -205.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

