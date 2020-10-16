Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ALPN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

