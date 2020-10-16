Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AIMC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

