ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

