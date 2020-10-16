American Well Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Well in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($24.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

