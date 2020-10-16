Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.45. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 34,451,039 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

