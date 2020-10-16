Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,311. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of 236.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,490 shares of company stock worth $381,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.