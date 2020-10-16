Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 87,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,025. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

