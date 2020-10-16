Analysts Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.46. BMC Stock also posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

