Analysts Set Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target at $33.83

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,430. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.