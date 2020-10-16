Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $23.17

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 14.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $649,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 24,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.