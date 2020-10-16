ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493,013 shares of company stock worth $21,315,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

