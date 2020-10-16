Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Shares of Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.68. Angus Energy shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,227,374 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

