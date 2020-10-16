Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANIK. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $544.98 million, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

