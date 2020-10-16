ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANSLY stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $117.90.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

