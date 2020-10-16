Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

