Antoine Papiernik Sells 455 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.