Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

