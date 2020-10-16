Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $80.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

