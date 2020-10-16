Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from an average rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $130.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.61.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 299.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 318.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 58,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 294.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 318,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237,971 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 311,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.