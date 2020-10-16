Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

AAPL stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

