Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLT. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,852.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083 over the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

