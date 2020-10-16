Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ APYX opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.61. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

