Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

