Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

AROW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of AROW opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

