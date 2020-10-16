ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Shares of ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.25. ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 118 shares.

The company has a market cap of $57,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.99.

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

