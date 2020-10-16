ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,630 ($60.49) on Wednesday. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,049.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,530.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.